THUNDER BAY – News – A notable police presence continues in a north side neighbourhood in Thunder Bay, marking a response to a reported weapons incident.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers from the Uniform Patrol Branch were swiftly dispatched to the 300 block of Windsor Street following reports of a weapons incident at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered a male victim with injuries indicative of a recent assault. The victim was promptly transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for necessary medical treatment.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken charge of the ongoing investigation, signaling the seriousness of the incident.

Appeal for Information: Thunder Bay Police Service urges anyone with information relevant to the investigation to come forward. You can assist investigators by calling the police at (807) 684-1200. For those preferring anonymity, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.