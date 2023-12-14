Weather Advisory:

WASAHO CREE NATION – WEATHER – Alert Issued: A Wind Advisory has been issued for Wasaho Cree Nation, warning residents of strong wind gusts anticipated tonight and into the early hours of Friday morning.

Potential Hazards:

Strong wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are expected.

Blowing snow may result in poor visibility at times.

Timing of the Winds: The impactful winds are set to commence after midnight and will persist into the early hours of Friday morning.

Discussion: A cold front is the culprit behind the anticipated strong wind gusts, reaching speeds of up to 80 km/h from the northwest. While these gusts are expected to ease slightly on Friday morning, they pose a risk of blowing snow, potentially leading to reduced visibility.

Cautionary Measures: Residents are urged to take precautionary measures due to the potential hazards:

Utility outages may occur, so it’s advisable to be prepared.

Loose objects outdoors may be tossed by the wind, posing a risk of injury or damage.

Safety Tips:

Secure loose outdoor items or bring them indoors. Be cautious while driving, especially in areas prone to blowing snow. Stay updated on local utility advisories and be prepared for possible outages.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that wind speed is typically measured in kilometers per hour (km/h) or miles per hour (mph)? The Beaufort Scale, developed in the early 19th century, classifies wind speeds from calm to hurricane-force.