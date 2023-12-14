Weather Advisory:
WASAHO CREE NATION – WEATHER – Alert Issued: A Wind Advisory has been issued for Wasaho Cree Nation, warning residents of strong wind gusts anticipated tonight and into the early hours of Friday morning.
Potential Hazards:
- Strong wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are expected.
- Blowing snow may result in poor visibility at times.
Timing of the Winds: The impactful winds are set to commence after midnight and will persist into the early hours of Friday morning.
Discussion: A cold front is the culprit behind the anticipated strong wind gusts, reaching speeds of up to 80 km/h from the northwest. While these gusts are expected to ease slightly on Friday morning, they pose a risk of blowing snow, potentially leading to reduced visibility.
Cautionary Measures: Residents are urged to take precautionary measures due to the potential hazards:
- Utility outages may occur, so it’s advisable to be prepared.
- Loose objects outdoors may be tossed by the wind, posing a risk of injury or damage.
Safety Tips:
- Secure loose outdoor items or bring them indoors.
- Be cautious while driving, especially in areas prone to blowing snow.
- Stay updated on local utility advisories and be prepared for possible outages.
Weather Trivia:
Did you know that wind speed is typically measured in kilometers per hour (km/h) or miles per hour (mph)? The Beaufort Scale, developed in the early 19th century, classifies wind speeds from calm to hurricane-force.