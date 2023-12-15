WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Thursday night in Winnipeg is expected to be clear, gradually becoming partly cloudy near midnight. The wind, initially from the southwest at 20 km/h, will become light. Prepare for a chilly night with a low of -6°C, feeling like -10°C with the wind chill.

Friday Daytime (15th Dec): A mix of sun and clouds awaits on Friday, with winds up to 15 km/h. The high will be -1°C, but beware of the chilly breeze that will make it feel like -11°C in the morning and -6°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1.

Friday Night: The night turns mainly cloudy, clearing after midnight. Winds, up to 15 km/h, accompany a low of -8°C. Wind chill factors in, making it feel like -7°C in the evening and -13°C overnight.

Saturday (16th Dec): Sunny skies take over on Saturday, offering a high of -3°C. A great day to enjoy the winter sun, although temperatures remain chilly.

Saturday Night: Cloudy periods return, with the temperature dropping to -7°C. While not as cold, a jacket will still be essential for outdoor activities.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Tonight : Heavy coat, gloves, and a warm hat.

: Layers, windproof jacket, and insulated accessories. Friday Night : Warm layers, jacket, and possibly a scarf.

: Warm layers, jacket, and possibly a scarf. Saturday: Winter coat, hat, and insulated layers.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Winnipeg experiences some of the coldest winter temperatures in Canada? The city’s cold winters are influenced by its continental climate.