Winnipeg’s Weather Whirl: Clear Night, Mixed Friday, and Sunny Saturday!

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
7019
Netnewsledger Weather

WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Thursday night in Winnipeg is expected to be clear, gradually becoming partly cloudy near midnight. The wind, initially from the southwest at 20 km/h, will become light. Prepare for a chilly night with a low of -6°C, feeling like -10°C with the wind chill.

Friday Daytime (15th Dec): A mix of sun and clouds awaits on Friday, with winds up to 15 km/h. The high will be -1°C, but beware of the chilly breeze that will make it feel like -11°C in the morning and -6°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1.

Friday Night: The night turns mainly cloudy, clearing after midnight. Winds, up to 15 km/h, accompany a low of -8°C. Wind chill factors in, making it feel like -7°C in the evening and -13°C overnight.

Saturday (16th Dec): Sunny skies take over on Saturday, offering a high of -3°C. A great day to enjoy the winter sun, although temperatures remain chilly.

Saturday Night: Cloudy periods return, with the temperature dropping to -7°C. While not as cold, a jacket will still be essential for outdoor activities.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

  • Tonight: Heavy coat, gloves, and a warm hat.
  • Friday: Layers, windproof jacket, and insulated accessories.
  • Friday Night: Warm layers, jacket, and possibly a scarf.
  • Saturday: Winter coat, hat, and insulated layers.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Winnipeg experiences some of the coldest winter temperatures in Canada? The city’s cold winters are influenced by its continental climate.

Previous articleWind Advisory for Wasaho Cree Nation: Brace for Blustery Winds Tonight!
Next articleDrilling Equipment Breaks New Ground With AR Technology
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR