Cyber Crimes Investigation Leads to Arrest in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crimes Unit have successfully concluded an investigation that has resulted in the arrest of a local man on charges related to child pornography.

The investigation, initiated in October 2023, was prompted by information suggesting that a local internet user was involved in the uploading of child pornography. Subsequent inquiries led investigators to identify the suspect and his residence.

Executing a search warrant on the morning of Thursday, December 14, at a residence on the city’s south side, law enforcement officers apprehended a male suspect, later identified as Graham DUDLEY, 73, of Thunder Bay.

The charges brought against Graham DUDLEY include:

Possessing Child Pornography Accessing Child Pornography

Following his arrest, DUDLEY appeared in court on the same day and has been remanded into custody, with a future court appearance scheduled.

As part of the investigation, several electronic devices were seized from DUDLEY’s residence, contributing to the collection of evidence.

Criminal Code of Canada Charges and Penalties: The charges leveled against Graham DUDLEY are serious offenses under the Criminal Code of Canada. If convicted, the penalties are as follows:

Possession of Child Pornography: As per Section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code, an individual convicted of possessing child pornography can face imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years. Accessing Child Pornography: According to Section 163.1(4.1) of the Criminal Code, accessing child pornography carries a penalty of imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years.

The Thunder Bay Police Service encourages anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact Detective Constable Joel Manherz at (807) 684-1200 ext. 4115. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.