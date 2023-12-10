THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Did your ship come in?

Winning the Lotto 649 in Ontario, or any significant lottery prize, can be a life-changing event. If you find yourself in this fortunate position, here are some smart steps to consider:

Stay Anonymous if Possible: Depending on the rules in Ontario, if it’s possible to remain anonymous after winning, it’s generally a good idea to do so. This helps protect your privacy and can keep you safe from fraud and unwarranted solicitations. Seek Professional Advice: Before making any major decisions, it’s wise to consult with a financial advisor, a tax professional, and a lawyer. These experts can help you understand the implications of your windfall, plan for taxes, and protect your assets. Settle Debts: Paying off debts, especially those with high interest rates like credit card debts, can be a smart move. This reduces your financial liabilities and saves you money in the long run. Emergency Fund: If you don’t already have one, establish an emergency fund that can cover your living expenses for several months. This provides a safety net in case of unexpected situations. Invest Wisely: Investing a portion of your winnings can help grow your wealth over time. Your financial advisor can help you develop an investment strategy that aligns with your risk tolerance and long-term goals. Budget and Plan for the Future: Even though you have come into a large sum of money, it’s important to budget and plan for the future. Consider your long-term goals, such as retirement, and plan accordingly. Consider Estate Planning: Estate planning is crucial when you have significant assets. This includes creating or updating your will, setting up trusts, and making decisions about how your assets will be managed after your death. Give Thoughtfully: If you plan to give money to family, friends, or charities, do so thoughtfully. Large financial gifts can have tax implications and can also impact relationships. Self-Care and Mental Health: Sudden wealth can bring unexpected stress and life changes. It’s important to take care of your mental health and seek support if you feel overwhelmed. Enjoy Responsibly: While it’s important to be prudent, it’s also okay to use some of the money to enjoy life, whether it’s through travel, hobbies, or other personal interests.

Remember, each person’s financial situation is unique, so these steps should be tailored to fit your specific circumstances and goals.

Saturday 09/12/2023

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

04, 05, 14, 21, 27 & 30 Bonus No 41

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

25957733-01

ONTARIO 49

21, 27, 28, 31, 34 & 48. Bonus 32.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $960,000

7, 10, 14, 21, 25 & 42. Bonus 22.

Early Bird: 5, 10, 20 & 31.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 3-D, 9-H, 4-S, 10-D, K-H.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

1, 2, 18, 26, 32 & 37 Bonus 4.

PICK-2: 4 2

PICK-3: 6 1 7

PICK-4: 5 6 9 4

ENCORE: 6037834

DAILY KENO

1, 6, 12, 15, 17, 19, 21, 28, 30, 31,

45, 46, 47, 51, 53, 55, 57, 59, 66, 67.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9 9

PICK-3: 0 3 6

PICK-4: 9 2 6 6

ENCORE: 5460287

DAILY KENO

1, 2, 5, 16, 21, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32,

36, 37, 40, 43, 47, 52, 57, 58, 60, 66.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: CANADIAN THINGS BEAVER CURLING DEER FOREST MAPLE SHOVEL

