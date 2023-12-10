Austin Richardson Remains Perfect in Johnstown, Wins Round 2

Johnstown, PA. – As the third PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast event of the 2024 season continued Saturday night in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Austin Richardson (Dallas, Texas) remained flawless for the weekend and won Round 2.

After scoring 88.25 points and finishing sixth in the opening round, Richardson shared a chute with Matthew (C-B Bucking Bulls) in the second round.

The Texan rocketed out of the gate and made the 8 for a round-winning 88 points in front of a raucous, sold-out 1st SUMMIT ARENA, temporarily taking the event lead.

Rising 28 points in the standings, Richardson, who rides for the Austin Gamblers in the separate PBR Teams league, is now ranked No. 12 on the top tour.

The one man ahead of Richardson in the event standings is Cody Jesus (Window Rock, Arizona), who moved to a perfect 5-for-5 to start his season by topping Black As Coal (K Bar C Bucking Bulls/Bull Creek Bucking Bulls) for 86.25 points during the final out of the evening.

The 15th qualified ride of Round 2 catapulted Jesus back to the No. 1 spot on the leaderboard and put him third in the round, netting him 17 points in the gold buckle race. Jesus, a member of the Texas Rattlers in PBR Teams, is now ranked No. 4 in the Unleash The Beast standings.

Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas) moved into third after riding Chain Breaker (Nothin But Try Ranch/Diggers Bucking Bulls) for 85.5 points.

After being shut out across the first two events of the season, the 2020 PBR Rookie of the Year who also rides for the Carolina Cowboys found his groove in Johnstown, gaining 26 points across the first two rounds to move to No. 22 in the standings.

The first rider to record two rides this weekend was three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil).

Finishing just inside the Top 10 on Friday night, Alves strapped in against One Man Gang (C-B Bucking Bulls) looking to take over the No. 1 spot on the leaderboard in Round 2.

With just five seconds left on the chute clock, Alves gave the nod and burst out of the gate, swaying in sync with his powerful bovine competitor for 85.5 points to briefly take the event lead.

In a four-way tie for fifth in Round 2, Alves of the Nashville Stampede in PBR Teams garnered a crucial 13.5 points to move to No. 15 in the standings in search of his fourth gold buckle.

Rounding out the Top 5 entering championship Sunday is the Kansas City Outlaws’ Bob Mitchell (Steelville, Missouri).

Tied with Alves at the No. 9 spot after the opening round, Mitchell made the 8 on Shazma (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls) for 82 points to jump up the leaderboard.

Also of note were rides from Eli Vastbinder (Statesville, North Carolina) and Felipe Furlan (Sales Oliveira, Brazil).

Since recently welcoming his third child into the world, Vastbinder has gone a perfect 2-for-2 in Johnstown, topping Buster (Cornwell Bucking Bulls) for 81 points to move to No. 6 in the event Saturday night.

Furlan, who made a splash for the Missouri Thunder in the PBR Teams and is competing in his first Unleash The Beast event this weekend, continued his perfect start on the top tour, riding Get Nasty (K Bar C/Wade Tree Ranch) for 71.75 points.

Action for PBR Johnstown continues with Round 3 and the championship round Sunday, Dec. 10, beginning at 1:45 p.m. EST.

PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will offer re-airs and on-demand replays of every PBR Unleash The Beast event. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv. Click here for on-demand PBR programming.

PBR Unleash The Beast

PBR Johnstown

1st SUMMIT ARENA – Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round4-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Cody Jesus, 90.75-86.25-0-0-177.00-46 Points. Austin Richardson, 88.25-88-0-0-176.25-42 Points. Boudreaux Campbell, 88-85.5-0-0-173.50-26 Points. Silvano Alves, 87.75-85.5-0-0-173.25-24 Points. Bob Mitchell, 87.75-82-0-0-169.75-18.5 Points. Eli Vastbinder, 86.5-81-0-0-167.50-9 Points. Felipe Furlan, 89.25-71.75-0-0-161.00-16.5 Points. Eduardo Aparecido, 90.5-0-0-0-90.50-19 Points. Cassio Dias, 89.25-0-0-0-89.25-16.5 Points. Conner Halverson, 88.75-0-0-0-88.75-15 Points. Julio Cesar Marques, 88-0-0-0-88.00-12.5 Points. Braidy Randolph, 0-87.25-0-0-87.25-18 Points. Jesse Petri, 86-0-0-0-86.00-8 Points. Luciano De Castro, 0-85.75-0-0-85.75-16 Points. João Ricardo Vieira, 0-85.5-0-0-85.50-13.5 Points.

(tie). Koltin Hevalow, 0-85.5-0-0-85.50-13.5 Points.

Paulo Eduardo Rosseto, 0-84.5-0-0-84.50-11 Points. Vitor Losnake, 0-82.5-0-0-82.50-10 Points. Wyatt Rogers, 0-82.25-0-0-82.25-9 Points. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 0-82-0-0-82.00-8 Points. Alan de Souza, 65.75-0-0-0-65.75

Caden Bunch, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Brady Oleson, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Ednélio Almeida, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Daylon Swearingen, 0-0-0-0-0.00

João Lucas Campos, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Dalton Kasel, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Rafael dos Santos, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Kaiden Loud, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Brady Fielder, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Thiago Salgado, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Lucas Divino, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Trace Redd, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Flavio Zivieri, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Ednei Caminhas, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Trevor Kastner, 0-0-0-0-0.00