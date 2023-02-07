THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay City Council have announced the appointment of Denise Baxter to the Thunder Bay Police Services Board pursuant to section 27 (5) (b) of the Police Services Act.

Denise Baxter is currently the Vice Provost – Indigenous Initiatives and Senior Lecturer with the Faculties of Education, Social Sciences and Humanities at Lakehead University.

Baxter holds several undergraduate degrees, a Master of Education and is in the process of obtaining a Ph.D. Education: Language, Culture and Teaching. She has been an educator in Northwestern Ontario for more than thirty years and is a Member of the Marten Falls First Nation.

In November 2022, the Police Services Board released a guidance document entitled ‘Becoming a member of the board: An overview of the role and work of members of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.’ This document outlined more than 14 skills and characteristics collectively required by members of the Board.

Denise Baxter’s experience and knowledge have Council quite impressed, and they are confident that she is the best candidate to represent the community on the Board.

Baxter’s term on the Board will run until November 14, 2026 or as soon as a replacement has been appointed.