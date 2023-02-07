THUNDER BAY – News – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to a reported single-vehicle collision at Cumberland Street North at Grenville Avenue at about 10:20 pm on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

While en route, police learned the vehicle had been driven off the roadway and came to rest upside down on the ice of the Boulevard Lake dam.

Paramedics with Superior North EMS and firefighters with the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were also dispatched and at the scene when officers arrived. The lone occupant of the vehicle was still trapped inside when officers arrived.

Firefighters were able remove the motorist from the vehicle, at which points paramedics began providing medical attention. The motorist was then transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

Officers later used an approved screening device to obtain a sample of the driver’s breath, which resulted in a failure.

The driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving and was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral street.

Samples of breath taken at the TBPS headquarters confirmed the motorist was impaired by alcohol.

A 41-year-old Thunder Bay woman is charged with:

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration

She has since been released with conditions and a future appearance date.