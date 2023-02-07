Richest event in ABBI history to begin with four $125,000 qualifiers in October 2023 all leading to the $1 million championship event in Spring 2024

By Kacie Albert

PUEBLO, Colo – Sport – The ABBI (American Bucking Bull Inc.) today announced the richest event in the organization’s history, an estimated $1.5 million Futurity event which will culminate in Spring 2024.

An ABBI Futurity event is an event open to ABBI-registered 2-year-old bulls. Rather than a rider, each bull has a 15-pound box (dummy) placed on his back which is released via remote control at 4 seconds. ABBI judges award the animal a score based on his performance during the 4 seconds.

ABBI, owned by the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) and a group of visionary stock contractors, is the largest bucking cattle registry in the world with more than 300,000 DNA-registered animals. These animals are recognized as being part of a unique breed called American Bucking Bull – registered bulls who can compete at ABBI events for prize money.

“Since the inception of ABBI in 2003 we have worked to create newfound competition opportunities and increase prize money for bull riding’s youngest animal athlete superstars in a quest to take the sport to new heights, and with the creation of the 2024 ABBI Million Dollar Futurity we have set forth on a path that will accelerate that mission like never before,” said Jay Daugherty, ABBI President. “In paying out a record estimated $1.5 million across six events, we will invigorate the bucking bull industry like never before, and are bound to see the sport’s next superstars vying for career-defining checks before they even carry a rider inside a PBR arena.”

Superstar animals such as three-time PBR World Champion Bulls Bushwackerand SweetPro’s Bruiser, 2021 World Champion Bull Woopaa and reigning World Champion Bull Ridin Solo began their careers competing at ABBI events.

The ABBI Million Dollar Futurity will begin with four qualifying events in October 2023.

The first ABBI Million Dollar Futurity qualifier will be held in Las Vegas, followed by events in Oklahoma (November 2023) and Texas (December 2023 and January 2024).

During each qualifier the Top-25 marked bucking calves will advance to the next round of the record-setting event.

The 2024 ABBI Million Dollar Futurity will come to a climactic end during a Spring 2024 PBR Unleash The Beast event.

The competition will begin with a long round featuring the Top 100 bulls that advance from the qualifiers.

The Top 30 will then advance to the final round of competition that will payout $900,000, with the 2024 ABBI Million Dollar Futurity Champion collecting a check for $250,000. For those bulls that don’t qualify, there will be a $100,000 added consolation round.

Stay tuned to PBR.com and AmericanBuckingBull.com for the latest information on the 2024 ABBI Million Dollar Futurity.

CBS Sports is the partner of PBR, with events being carried across the CBS Television Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.