Thunder BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man faces multiple assault charges following an incident at a northside home Monday evening.

Officers with the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to an address in the 300 block of Lillian Street just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday, February 6th following reports of an assault involving a weapon that had just occurred.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS were also dispatched.

When police arrived, they located an adult male victim who appeared to have had injuries consistent with a recent stabbing.

Paramedics attended to the victim’s injuries before transporting him to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment.

Police learned another female victim and the male accused, both known to one another, had become involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical confrontation.

During the physical confrontation, the initial female victim and the injured male victim were both assaulted by the male accused.

The male accused was not at the scene when police arrived, but was located by officers just after 7:30 p.m. nearby.

Prior to the arrest, the accused attempted to provide officers with a false identity. Further investigation led police to confirm the male’s true identity.

Adam John Eric DELIN, 42, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Assault with a Weapon

• Assault x 2

• Aggravated Assault

• Resist Peace Officer

• Obstruct Peace Officer

He appeared in bail court on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.