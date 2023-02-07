OTTAWA – NEWS – Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau is reported to be ready to set to provide a much larger funding package than the $100-billion anticipated to repair the nation’s ailing health care system when he meets with the provincial premiers and territorial leaders on the day.

Reports are that the 10-year proposal from the government of Canada will involve a mixture of new money and increases in the Canada Health Transfer (CHT).

This year, provinces are scheduled to receive a 9.5-per-cent rise in health care allocations, rising from $45.2-billion to $49.4-billion.

Reports also suggest a large portion of the extra capital would be channelled towards individual deals that would be specifically tailored to areas such as primary care.