Dryden – News – On February 5, 2023 OPP officers executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence in the City of Dryden. The investigation has resulted in the seizure of suspected illicit substances including, cocaine, methamphetamine and psylocibin. Also seized was a quantity of Canadian Currency and a prohibited weapon (taser).

The investigation was led by members of the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Dryden Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) in the City of Dryden.

As a result of the investigation, Matthew PRITCHARD, 40 years-old, of Thunder Bay, Ontario has been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule III Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon contrary to section 91(2) of the CC

Failure to comply with release order contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC

Amanda LANG, 30 years-old, of Dryden, Ontario has been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule III Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon contrary to section 91(2) of the CC

Assisting in this investigation were members of the Dryden OPP Detachment, CSCU Sioux Lookout, CSCU Red Lake, the OPP Emergency Response Team, the OPP Canine Unit, the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit and Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service .

Both accused were remanded into custody and appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice Regional Bail Court on February 6, 2023. Matthew Pritchard has been remanded into custody. Amanda Lang was released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Dryden on March 13, 2023.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.