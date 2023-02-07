Thunder Bay – Weather – A warmer day across the region. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

Snow will end early this morning followed by mainly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries. There its a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Wind will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The temperature falling to minus 4 this afternoon. Wind chill is at minus 7 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Skies will become a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early this afternoon.

High minus 2. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 9.

Dryden and Vervilion Bay

Cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries are forecast for early this morning. Skies will become a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this afternoon.

High minus 5. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 13.

Kenora

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries early this morning. Skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near noon.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 9.

Peawanuck

Periods of snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature falling to minus 18 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 31 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Wind will be northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming light overnight. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 31 this evening and minus 38 overnight. Risk of frostbite.