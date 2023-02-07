THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police have arrested a local man who had pointed a firearm at officers responding to a disturbance at a Northwood home early Tuesday morning.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 400 block of Amethyst Crescent just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 following reports of a disturbance.

Police learned a male involved may have been in possession of a firearm. Police also learned there may have been other occupants in the residence who were unable to flee.

When police arrived and entered the home, they located the male and a long gun. While police were in the home the suspect had pointed the firearm at officers, however, he was later taken into custody without incident.

A 40-year-old Thunder Bay man is charged with:

• Pointing a Firearm

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Careless Storage for a Firearm

He appeared in bail court on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.