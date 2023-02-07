Thunder Bay – News – Justin Michael MORRISON was arrested on outstanding warrants Monday morning and later charged with drug trafficking and weapons charges.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit was in the 500-block area of Victoria Avenue East at about 11:45 am on Monday, February 6, 2023 when they observed a male known to have outstanding warrants.

The TBPS’s Primary Response Branch were dispatched to assist.

Officers approached the accused in the area of Leith and May Streets, where an arrest was completed without incident.

The male was later found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected fentanyl and a replica firearm.

The accused was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Justin Michael MORRISON, 38, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Carrying a Concealed Weapon

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order

He appeared in bail court on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.