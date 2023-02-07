Thunder BAY – Thunder Bay Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred on the city’s north-side Monday evening as an attempted homicide.

Officers with the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the 300 block area of Fassina Street just after 8:50 pm on Monday, February 6, 2023 following a disturbance that had just occurred.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

When officers arrived, they located a seriously injured adult male.

The male was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries. The exact extent of his injuries is unknown at this time, but he remains in critical condition.

The TBPS’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

The investigation is now being treated as an attempted homicide.

Anyone with information that could be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

Investigators are also asking anyone with home or business surveillance cameras, or people who may have dash camera footage, in the area of Fassina Street and Valley Street, to check their footage and come forward if they believe they have anything relevant.