Kenora – News – On Monday February 6, 2023, at 8:06 p.m. the OPP were dispatched to look for a vehicle that ran the border between Manitoba and the United States of America.

Police later located the vehicle on 17A highway. The vehicle failed to stop for Officers. A spike belt was deployed successfully, and the lone occupant was taken into custody at 17A Highway and 71 Highway.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Kenora Detachment, arrested a man on Highway 17 for failing to stop for Police.

As a result of the investigation 41-year-old Conrad YEW of Big River First Nation Territory, Saskatchewan has been charged with the following Criminal Code(CC) Offences:

· Flight from Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 CC

· Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) CC

· Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) CC