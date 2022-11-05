THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested and charged a Sandy Lake First Nation man with attempted homicide in connection with an ongoing investigation into an October shooting incident.



Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were originally dispatched to the area of Pearl Street and Cumberland Street just after 1:55 am on Sunday, Oct. 30 following reports of possible gunfire.



Police learned a male suspect became engaged in an argument with a 29-year-old male. During this verbal confrontation, the suspect pulled out a handgun that was concealed in their jacket and pointed it at the other male.



The victim ran and the accused discharged the firearm.



Members of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units became involved in the ongoing investigation.



As a result of continued investigative efforts, police were able to positively identify a suspect. A warrant was obtained for the arrest of the accused on various charges including attempted murder.



In the morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 5, the accused was arrested by members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service. Arrangements were then made to transport the accused to Thunder Bay.



Denne Bill Matthew BEARDY, 26, of Sandy Lake First Nation:



• Attempt Murder using Restricted or Prohibited Firearm

• Discharge Firearm into or at a Place in Reckless Manner

• Pointing a Firearm

• Carrying Concealed Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Failure to Comply with Probation Order

• Failure to Comply with Release Order



He appeared in bail court on Saturday, November 5th and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Thursday, November 10th.