THUNDER BAY – Weather – Did you set your clock back? Daylight savings is over for 2022, and Standard Time is now in effect.

Thunder Bay

For Thunder Bay on Sunday, expect cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon.

High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of rain showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 1.

Fort Frances

It is +1 in Fort Frances at 5:25 am CST. Mainly cloudy skies for Sunday along with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 70.

High plus 4. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight up to two centimetres of snow in the form of flurries. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 70. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +4 at the Dryden Airport. Cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning.

Winds will be southeast 20 km/h becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 late this morning.

High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is calling for flurries. Local amount 2 centimetres are possible. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -5 in Sachigo this morning at 5:30 am CST. Cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning are forecast. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h late this morning.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 12 this morning.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. Periods of snow will be beginning early this evening. Local amount 2 centimetres are likely. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.