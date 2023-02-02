THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Joshua MAXWELL of Thunder Bay faces multiple charges related to possession and distribution of child pornography following investigations by the Thunder Bay Police and the York Regional Police.

Officers with the Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into the suspected possession of digital material of child exploitation by a local Internet user in November of 2022.

Digital files obtained by investigators were found to be consistent with child pornography.

Further investigation led officers to identify a local address connected to this investigation. Police also learned the same suspect was connected to a cyber investigation by members of the York Regional Police.

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Cyber Crime officers, with assistance from members of the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit, executed a search warrant at a residential address on Oak Avenue.

Joshua MAXWELL was arrested at the scene of the warrant execution without incident. He was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Electronic devices were seized during the search.

MAXWELL, 33, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Make Available Child Pornography

• Accessing Child Pornography

• Possession of Child Pornography

Joshua MAXWELL appeared in bail court on Thursday, Feb. 2 and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.