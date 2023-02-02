Fort Frances – News – Corbin ARCHIE is in custody as a result of an OPP investigation.

A search warrant was executed in the Town of Fort Frances. That has resulted in Corbin ARCHIE being arrested and charged with numerous trafficking and weapons offences.

OPP report that on January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Rainy River District Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) with the assistance of the Kenora CSCU and Treaty Three Police Service executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant in the 400 block of Nelson Street in the Town of Fort Frances.

The police investigation resulted in the arrest of one individual and the seizure of suspected illicit substances including fentanyl and hydromorphone capsules with an approximate street value of $35,000. Items associated with drug trafficking were also seized.

Corbin ARCHIE, 29-years-old, of Fort Frances, has been arrested and charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – hydromorphone – two counts

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

· Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

· Possession of Firearm, Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

· Fail to Comply with Probation Order – two counts

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on February 3, 2023, for a bail hearing.

If you have any other information in relation to stolen property, illegal drugs or firearms in our community, you can contact your local OPP detachment or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.