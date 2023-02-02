Lanny Poffo, best known to sports-entertainment fans as The Genius, passed away at 68-years-age.

The son of Angelo Poffo and younger brother of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

Lanny Poffo had a style all his own. Arriving in WWE in 1985 alongside his brother, “Leaping” Lanny Poffo was one of the first high-flyers in WWE. While he achieved some success as a fan favorite reading his own poetry and throwing Frisbees to the crowd, he reached new heights as The Genius while managing Mr. Perfect.

Lanny was in Thunder Bay for a Great North Wrestling card, where he was here early for events at Woodcrest School, and the Boys and Girls Club.