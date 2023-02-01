THUNDER BAY – News – The John Andrews Foundation has generously donated $125,000 to support the Setting the Stage Campaign to renew and revitalize Confederation College’s Dibaajimogamig Lecture Theatre.

This significant contribution directly supports the complete transformation of the lecture theatre, which opened its doors more than fifty years ago. The renovation and upgrades include the creation of an immersive “720-degree” learning, theatre, and production environment, with new comfortable and wired seating, complete renewal of audio-visual technology, and most importantly, accessibility renovations to ensure access and inclusivity for all students and community members. The newly renovated theatre will provide enhanced in-person and remote learning for Confederation College students across Northwestern Ontario, better preparing students for today’s job market, while helping to overcome distance barriers to education. The new name for the theatre, Dibaajimogamig recognizes and celebrates Indigenous students and reflects our region.

“The generous support of the John Andrews Foundation has been instrumental in creating an immersive, inclusive and accessible learning space,” said Confederation College president Kathleen Lynch. “We are grateful to the Foundation for their support and thrilled to make this multi-functional and modern venue available to our students and the wider community.”

For over 40 years, the John Andrews Foundation has supported initiatives that share values and enhance the well-being of Northwestern Ontario communities. The Foundation focuses on impact and making a real difference in the lives of local people. Founded by John Andrews in 1977, the Foundation was the product of his role over three decades as a business leader and an extension of his selfless contribution to causes dedicated to the well-being of this community.

“John Andrews was a self-made, highly successful, industrialist who left the residue of his estate to a Foundation mandated to support charitable causes in Northwestern Ontario, including health, welfare and education,” said Allan McKitrick, Chair of the John Andrews Foundation. “The Foundation is pleased to provide support for Confederation College’s Lecture Theatre renewal project through a contribution in the amount of $125,000.00. This brings our Foundation grants to the College to over $1,000,000.00.”

The state-of-the-art facility will provide Thunder Bay with a specialized theatre space for performances, TED Talk-like events, and travelling lectures. In recognition of the donation, Confederation college will name the lecture theatre stage, “The John Andrews Foundation Stage.”