Fort Frances – News – One individual faces robbery and break and enter charges following an incident at a motel in Fort Frances.

On January 27, 2023, at approximately 06:30 am, officers with the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a motel where they located one individual who had been assaulted. This individual was transported to hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Corbin ARCHIE, 29-years-old, of Fort Frances, has been arrested and charged:

· Robbery with violence contrary to Section 343 (a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

· Break, Enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence contrary to Section 348 (1) (a) of the CC

The investigation remains ongoing.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on February 1, 2023, for a bail hearing.