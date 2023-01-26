SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – Impaired driving puts lives at risk.

Sioux Lookout OPP report that in less than one-hour members of the Sioux Lookout Detachment were alerted to two separate calls reporting impaired drivers.

As a result of their investigations, three people have been arrested and charged.

Conrad BENSON, 38 years old of Weagamow Lake First Nation, has been charged with:

Operation while Impaired contrary to Section 320.14 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to Section 320.14 (1)(b) of the Criminal Code

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on March 21st, 2023.

Glenda WHISKEYJACK, 21 years old of Slate Falls First Nation, has been charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Operation while Impaired contrary to Section 320.14 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to Section 320.14 (1)(b) of the Criminal Code

Dangerous Operation contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code

Tessa PAPASSAY, 20 years old of Slate Falls First Nation, has been charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(A) of the Criminal Code

Operation while Impaired contrary to Section 320.14 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to Section 320.14 (1) (B) of the Criminal Code

Both have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on March 14th, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it