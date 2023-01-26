Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 500 block of Arthur Street just after 2:30 am on Thursday, January 26, 2023 following reports of an assault that had just occurred.

Police learned that an unwanted person was asked to leave the property of the hotel. A security guard was tasked with escorting the unwanted male off the premises, but during this time the male became increasingly aggressive and attacked the security guard.

During the attack the male uttered threats toward the victim.

When police arrived they located the accused. The victim had already been transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

The accused was placed under arrest and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

During the arrest, the accused male attacked one of the arresting officers. The officer did not sustain serious injuries as a result of the attack.

Theoren Suggashie, 21, of Pikangikum First Nation, is charged with:

• Assault

• Assault a Peace Officer

• Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Suggashie appeared in bail court on Thursday, Jan. 26 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.