THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man who went through a red light at a busy southside intersection and collided with an on-duty police officer now faces charges of dangerous and impaired driving.

Officers with the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the corner of James and Arthur Streets at about 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, following reports of a two-vehicle collision that had just occurred there.

When police arrived they observed two involved vehicles, which included a red pick-up truck and an unmarked police vehicle. Both vehicles had sustained significant damage as a result of the collision.

Police learned the police vehicle was being driven eastbound on Arthur Street through the intersection of James Street when a pickup truck entered the same intersection from James Street and made contact with the police vehicle.

The investigation found that the pickup truck had entered the intersection through a red light.

When officers spoke to the driver of the pickup truck, they observed several signs of impairment.

A Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) demand was made, which the driver complied to. The motorist was first transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by Superior North EMS paramedics for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

The SFST was later conducted, which the driver failed. The motorist complied with a blood draw demand to confirm his impairment by drug. He was subsequently arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Police later seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and Hydromorphone.

Brandon Lee THIBAULT, 28, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired – Alcohol and drugs

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Possession of Cocaine

• Possession of Hydromorphone

• Possession of over 30 grams dried cannabis in a public place

The accused was released with conditions and a future appearance date.

The injuries to the officer are believed to be minor.