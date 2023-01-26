KENORA – News – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Kenora Detachment, are looking for information regarding a Tractor Trailer Unit (TTU) that hit an OPP cruiser and failed to remain on scene.

On Sunday January 15, 2023, the OPP attended a Motor Vehicle Collision on Highway 17A near Caribou Lake to do traffic control. At approximately 8:45 a.m. the officer on scene observed two TTU’s approaching one of which struck the stationary, unoccupied Police cruiser causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The TTU responsible for the damage did not stop at the scene.

Police are looking for information regarding a black TTU with a Gold freight trailer. The TTU was witnessed on video passing Clearwater Bay at 8:49 a.m.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Kenora OPP at (807) 548-5534 or 1-888-310-1122, or call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).