THUNDER BAY – Weather – Extreme Cold continues across the far north today. That Arctic cold is starting to move south, and by the weekend far more January weather with overnight lows near minus 30 are expected.

Thunder Bay

Increasing cloudiness will start early this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Thunder Bay snow clearing crews have been working overnight.

High minus 11. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy along with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18 with temperature rising to minus 9 by morning. Wind chill minus 22 this evening.

Fort Frances

It is a cool -24 in Fort Frances this morning. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries early this morning.

Winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 11. Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with Snow beginning this evening. Amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are likely. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 13. Wind chill near minus 19.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

-21 is where the mercury is hiding this morning at the Dryden Airport. Mainly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning.

Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. Snow will be beginning late this evening. Amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are likely. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 14. Wind chill near minus 21.

Sachigo Lake

It is -31 in Sachigo this morning to start Thursday. A mix of sun and cloud along with a 40 per cent chance of light snow late this afternoon is forecast. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 19. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 26 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight the forecast is for snow. Amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are likely. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low minus 24. Wind chill minus 26 this evening and minus 33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.