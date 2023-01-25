Wasaho Cree Nation – Weather – A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills continues.

Wind chill values near minus 45 will be continuing into the weekend.

Extreme cold conditions will persist through the week. Temperatures will moderate briefly during the daytime, bringing some relief.

5:01 AM EST Wednesday 25 January 2023

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation

Peawanuck

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours.