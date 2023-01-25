Thunder Bay – Weather – The weather outlook presents contrasts for Wednesday. The cold spot is -37.0 ° C in Lansdowne House. There are Extreme Cold Warnings issued for Peawanuck and Wasaho Cree Nation.

Further south, in Thunder Bay it is -9. However colder temperatures are headed south by the weekend.

Thunder Bay

Flurries with 2 to 4 centimetres are forecast for Thunder Bay. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 15.

Tonight skies will be clearing. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

Fort Frances

The thermometer reads -10 in Fort Frances as of 6:00 am CST. Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 9. Wind chill minus 21 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see clear skies early this evening then partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21.

Wind chill minus 17 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cooler the morning in Dryden at -14. Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries this morning. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 12. Wind chill near minus 21. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be clear early this evening then partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill near minus 26.

Peawanuck

Clear skies will become a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 25. Wind chill minus 46 this morning and minus 33 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight the forecast is for a few clouds. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 34. Wind chill minus 36 this evening and minus 45 overnight.