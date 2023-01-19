Thunder Bay – Weather –

Thunder Bay

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 15.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. Winds will shift to blow from the north at 20 km/h becoming light near midnight.

Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 12.

Tonight expect cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h.

Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Dryden & Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. The temperature will remain steady near minus 8. Wind chill near minus 14.

Tonight skies will remain cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Attawapiskat

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries. Fog patches will be dissipating early this morning. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 13. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon.

Tonight the weather service is calling for cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill near minus 21.