Toronto – Weather – If you are travelling to Toronto, Hamilton, or Ottawa today, it is possible weather could impact your day.

There are freezing rain warnings out across southern Ontario.

Freezing rain, which may be mixed with ice pellets and snow, is expected to begin this morning mainly north of highway 401. Temperatures near Lake Ontario are more likely to remain above the freezing mark throughout the day so these areas are unlikely to see freezing rain.

The freezing rain will transition to rain or drizzle this afternoon as temperatures rise above zero.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

City of Toronto

Freezing rain expected today.

Hazard: Freezing rain. Ice accretion up to a few millimetres is possible on untreated surfaces.

Timing: Beginning this morning and ending this afternoon.