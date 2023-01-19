Thunder Bay – Living – This Sunday from 2:00pm-4:00pm, join in the fun at the West Arthur Community Centre, 1914 Arthur St West. Enjoy a bonfire with s’mores, figure skating demos and indoor art activities!

The Community Arts & Heritage Education Project (CAHEP) will be offering the indoor art programming at the West Arthur Community Centre. This week you can Paint an Abstract Leaf Project, create a Penguin-themed Greeting Card and take part in the Pokémon Drawing and Creation Station.

Winter FunDays run every Sunday until March 19, with a different free winter activity every week.