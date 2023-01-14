Thunder Bay – Weather – Welcome to the weekend! There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

Saturday will see cloudy skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 2. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning and minus 4 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night, skies will be partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 9.

Fort Frances

A mix of sun and cloud are forecast for Fort Frances.

Light winds at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday will be partly cloudy. Skies will becoming cloudy late in the evening. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night will be mainly cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the evening. Wind becoming south 20 km/h overnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 13.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies for Saturday in Sachigo with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h.

High minus 12. Wind chill minus 28 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Saturday night skies will be cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning in the evening. Wind east 20 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 23 in the evening and minus 16 overnight.