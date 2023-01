Thunder Bay – Health – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the City of Thunder Bay confirm that the COVID-19 outbreak previously declared at Pioneer Ridge – Plaza 2, has now been expanded to include Pioneer Ridge – Plaza 1.

TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.

For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU Website.