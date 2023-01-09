Thunder Bay – Weather – January continues with above seasonable weather conditions.
Thunder Bay
It is -5 under mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.
Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 9. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight will see cloudy skies. A few snow flurries will be beginning late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill near minus 9
Fort Frances
Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries this morning with a risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating near noon.
Winds up to 15 km/h.
High minus 5. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.
Tonight Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 11.
Dryden and Vermilion Bay
It is -9 in Dryden. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.
High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 11.
Tonight skies will continue to be cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 13.
Sachigo Lake
Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries this morning are forecast. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.
High minus 12. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon.
Tonight skies will continue to cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 12. Wind chill near minus 19.