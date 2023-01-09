Thunder Bay – Weather – January continues with above seasonable weather conditions.

Thunder Bay

It is -5 under mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. A few snow flurries will be beginning late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill near minus 9

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries this morning with a risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating near noon.

Winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 5. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 11.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -9 in Dryden. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 11.

Tonight skies will continue to be cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 13.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries this morning are forecast. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 12. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will continue to cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 12. Wind chill near minus 19.