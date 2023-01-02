Are you tired of the same old “stay inside and watch movies” routine with your kids during the winter months?
Here are ten fun and creative ideas for keeping your little ones entertained and active when it’s too cold to go outside:
- Build a fort: Break out the blankets, pillows, and chairs and create a cozy hideaway in your living room. Bonus points if you include some fun snacks and hot cocoa!
- Have a kitchen dance party: Put on your favorite tunes and let your kids burn off some energy by dancing around the kitchen.
- Do a winter-themed craft: There are tons of fun and easy winter crafts for kids, such as making paper snowflakes, creating wintery collages, or decorating pinecones.
- Play indoor sports: If your kids love sports but the weather is keeping them inside, try playing indoor versions of their favorite games. You can create a makeshift basketball hoop out of a garbage can, or set up a “bowling alley” with plastic cups and a ball.
- Make homemade pizzas: Let your kids get creative and build their own pizzas using store-bought dough and a variety of toppings.
- Have a movie marathon: Pick out a few of your kids’ favorite movies (or introduce them to some of your old favorites) and have a marathon viewing session.
- Have a family game night: Break out the board games and card games and have a fun-filled evening of friendly competition.
- Build a gingerbread house: This classic winter activity is always a hit with kids. You can either buy a pre-made kit or get creative and use graham crackers and icing to build your own.
- Do a winter-themed scavenger hunt: Create a list of winter-themed items (such as a snowball, a mitten, or a pinecone) and send your kids on a hunt around the house to find them.
- Have a hot cocoa bar: Set up a hot cocoa bar with a variety of toppings, such as marshmallows, chocolate chips, and whipped cream, and let your kids customize their own warm and cozy drinks.