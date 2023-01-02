Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect. We are keeping a weather eye on a Colorado low tracking eastward toward Minnesota.

Thunder Bay

It is -4 in the city this morning. Cloudy skies for Monday. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 3. Wind chill minus 10 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.

Tonight cloudy skies will continue. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 11.

Fort Frances

It is -8 in Fort Frances. Cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

Winds light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.

Tonight the forecast is for cloudy skies. Wind at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -8 in Dryden. Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.

Tonight skies will be overcast. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It’s -14 this morning in Sachigo. Cloudy skies are forecast with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High minus 8. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening.

Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 18 overnight.