THUNDER BAY – In Thunder Bay, snow clearing is an important task to ensure safe and efficient travel on our roads, sidewalks, and other public areas during the winter months.

The City of Thunder Bay is responsible for snow clearing on all roads, sidewalks, and other public areas within city limits. Snow clearing operations begin when there is a snowfall of at least 2 cm (0.8 inches). Plows are used to clear the roads, and sand or salt may be applied to provide traction on icy surfaces.

Sidewalks are also cleared of snow and ice to ensure pedestrian safety. The city may contract out this work to private companies, or it may be done by city staff using snow plows or snow blowers.

Snow clearing in Thunder Bay can be a challenging task, as the city experiences heavy snowfall during the winter months.

This is been seen in greater numbers of winter storms in recent years. With climate change those storms appear to be increasing in frequency.

However, by working together and taking the necessary precautions, we can ensure that our roads and sidewalks are safe for everyone to use.

What can the city do to improve snow clearing?

There are several things that the City of Thunder Bay can do to improve snow clearing operations:

Use advanced technology: The city can invest in advanced snow clearing equipment, such as GPS-equipped plows and weather forecasting tools, to make snow clearing more efficient and effective. It can open that technology so the public can track progress.

Better Communication: When the forecast is for snow, the city should communicate the plans and progress to residents in a more timely manner

Develop a comprehensive plan: The city can create a comprehensive snow clearing plan that outlines the specific steps that will be taken to clear roads and sidewalks during a snowstorm. That should be shared with the public.

This plan should include strategies for prioritizing the clearing of certain roads and areas, as well as contingency plans for unexpected events.

Coordinate with other agencies: The city can work with other agencies, such as the provincial authorities, to ensure that snow clearing efforts are coordinated and efficient.

Engage with the community: The city can seek input from residents and businesses on how to improve snow clearing operations, and can use this feedback to inform decision-making.

Invest in infrastructure: The city can invest in infrastructure improvements, such as better drainage systems and heated sidewalks, to reduce the impact of snow and ice on roads and sidewalks.

By implementing these strategies, the City of Thunder Bay can improve its snow clearing operations and better serve the needs of its citizens.