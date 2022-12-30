KENORA – On December 29, 2022, Kenora City Counsel along with residents of Kenora and the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) met for an emergency downtown public safety meeting because of recent events that occurred in the downtown core.

As a result, Inspector DUGGAN would like to pass on a message to the residents of Kenora:

“In response to todays meeting on downtown safety I want to personally thank all those that came out or joined the session online. The Ontario Provincial Police Kenora Detachment and its officers are committed to public safety and are committed to ensuring people feel safe in the downtown core.

“After the Open form was complete, I had a chance to sit down with Mayor Poirier and the rest of City Council to talk about how we can work together to resolve the issues we are seeing.

“We are committed to making changes to our front-line response and are committed to rolling that out as soon as we can. We ask that if you see a crime being committed or suspicious activity that you call the police. In an emergency, please call 911.

“911 is for emergencies only and should only be called if there is a crime in progress or someone’s life is in danger. If not please call our nonemergency line at 1 888 310 1122.”

Thank You

Inspector Jeff Duggan

Ontario Provincial Police

Kenora Detachment Commander