Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Areas of Thunder Bay received approximately 5-10 centimetres of a snow/sleet mix with continued flurries forecast for today. The City provides this update for snow clearing and sidewalk clearing.

Road Sanding/Salting

Sanding equipment was brought in at midnight to start sanding/salting the arterial and collector streets.

Road Plowing

Road crews started plowing arterial and collector streets at 6 am this morning and this will continue throughout the day. Local street plowing has not yet been initiated, but they will be sanded and monitored.

Sidewalk Plowing

Sidewalk snowing plowing started at 7 am this morning on the arterial, collector and in the core areas. Roads Crews expect to continue with clearing arterial and collector sidewalks throughout the day and once these are cleared, they will review local street sidewalks.