Thunder Bay – SPORTS – The SIJHL Bill Salonen Cup final matchup is set courtesy of the Red Lake Miners’ defeat of the Dryden GM Ice Dogs game 6 of their semi-final series on Sunday April 17th.

The Miners will now meet the Kam River Fighting Walleye who earlier earned their spot finals courtesy of a four-game sweep of the Thunder Bay North Stars which concluded on April 11th.

The best-of-seven series will get underway on Thursday April 21st at Kam River’s Norwest Arena in Oliver-Paipoonge and will feature the undisputed top teams in the SIJHL throughout the 21-22 regular season.

Both clubs were also regular staples in the CJHL National Rankings all winter, with Kam River Finishing the season ranked #7 in the country, and Red Lake only one spot behind at #8.

The full schedule for the 2022 SIJHL Bill Salonen Cup Championships is as follows:

Thursday April 21, Red Lake Miners at Kam River Fighting Walleye, 7:30pm EDT, Norwest Arena.

Friday April 22, Red Lake Miners at Kam River Fighting Walleye, 7:30pm EDT, Norwest Arena.

Monday April 25, Kam River Fighting Walleye at Red Lake Miners, 7:30pm CDT, Cochenour Arena.

Tuesday April 26, Kam River Fighting Walleye at Red Lake Miners, 7:30pm CDT, Cochenour Arena.

Thursday April 28, Red Lake Miners at Kam River Fighting Walleye, 7:30pm EDT, Norwest Arena (* if necessary).

Saturday April 30, Kam River Fighting Walleye at Red Lake Miners, 7:30pm CDT, Cochenour Arena (* if necessary).

Tuesday May 3, Red Lake Miners at Kam River Fighting Walleye, 7:30pm EDT, Norwest Arena (*if necessary).

The winner will earn the right to compete as the SIJHL Playoff Champion in the Tim Horton’s Centennial Cup National Junior A Hockey Championship, set to get underway in Estevan, Saskatchewan on Thursday May 19, 2022.

Source: SIJHL Communications