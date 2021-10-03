Sioux Lookout – SPORTS – The Sioux Lookout Bombers, along with the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) are set to bring the excitement of Junior Hockey to fans in Sioux Lookout on October 23rd.

The game will feature the reigning league champions, the Thunder Bay Northstars and the Dryden GM Icedogs, who are celebrating 20 years this season.

The game will be a chance for hockey fans in the area to preview Junior Hockey in person.

The expansion Sioux Lookout Bombers will take to the ice in September of 2022. In another preview for the inaugural season, the Bombers will reveal their Jerseys for the first time during the opening ceremony of the October 23rd game.

Tickets purchased online at bombersmerch.ca can be picked up at the Bombers Merch Outlet at Catspaw Printing (59 King St., Sioux Lookout) until October 22nd.

On game day, online ticket purchases can be picked up at the door after 6:30 pm. To alleviate congestion at the gate at gameday, fans are encouraged to purchase and pickup up tickets in advance.

All spectators will be subject to municipal COVID regulations, including providing Proof of Full Vaccination, collection of information for contact tracing and must adhere to all distancing requirements. These regulations are set by the municipality, under provincial guidelines, and subject to change at any time.

About the Bombers: The Sioux Lookout Bombers is a Jr A Hockey team based out of the Memorial Arena “The Hangar” in Sioux Lookout, Ontario. The Bombers will begin playing in the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) in September of 2022. Bombers refers to the water bombers operated by the province of Ontario and their crews who have kept Sioux Lookout and our area safe from forest fires. The team colours are green, gold and red.