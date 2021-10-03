Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have crime scene tape up at City Hall.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the 500 block of Donald Street East for reports of an unresponsive individual just after 5:45 am on Sunday, October 3.

Firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and paramedics with Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.



The unresponsive individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have since established a scene as members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this sudden death.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.