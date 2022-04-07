THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The SIJHL Bill Salonen Cup semi-finalists are set and the league announces play will get underway in both series on Thursday April 7th.

Each semi-final series will pit geographical rivals against one another in what are sure to be exciting matchups.

The top-seeded Kam River Fighting Walleye will see their first playoff action in franchise history facing off against the fourth-seeded and defending SIJHL champion Thunder Bay North Stars. Thunder Bay earned the semi-final berth courtesy of having dispatched #5 Wisconsin Lumberjacks in three-straight in the quarter finals.

The other series will feature the second-seeded Red Lake Miners coming off their quarter-final bye to face the third-seeded Dryden GM Ice Dogs who convincingly eliminated the Fort Frances Lakers in a 3-game sweep in their quarter-final matchup.

Each series will be best-of-7 affairs with a 2-2-1-1-1 format kicking off in the higher seed’s arena.

The winners will then face off in the 2022 Bill Salonen Championship Final.

As was previously announce by the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) and Hockey Canada, the 2022 Bill Salonen Cup Champions will earn entry into and represent the SIJHL at the CJHL Tim Horton’s Centennial Cup National Junior A Hockey Championships taking place in Estevan, SK starting May 19.

Source: SIJHL