THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The Thunder Bay – Hill City Kinsmen are proud to once again host the annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt. Parents are invited to bring their children to Frank Charry Park on Good Friday to hunt for plastic eggs with treats inside and a chance to win other prizes. Families are encouraged to arrive at the park before the start time, with an Easter basket to collect their eggs. There are four age categories. 3 and under, 4-6 year olds, 7-8 year olds, and 9 – 10 year olds.

The Hill City Kinsmen would like to thank their event sponsors. Central Canada Industries, Turn-Key Construction, Wes Case of Royal Lepage Lannon Realty, and Canadian Tire Thunder Centre.

Date: Friday April 15th (Good Friday)

Time: 11:30 am start (youngest group first)

Location: Frank Charry Park, 901 Pacific Ave. (Over the Pacific Avenue Bridge in the East End)