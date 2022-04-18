Local COVID-19 Numbers Jump

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre says that fifty-four patients have been admitted to hospital over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19. There were another 17 patients admitted to the hospital today.

This means 71 patients have been admitted to hospital over the weekend.

There are currently 12 patients in the Intensive Care Unit. This brings the capacity of the Intensive Care Unit at the TBHRSC to 68.2%.

Overall the hospital is at 103 per cent of total capacity.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported earlier today that the COVID-19 Outbreak at the St. Joseph’s Hogarth Riverview Manor, Birch Grove resident home area, in Thunder Bay is now over.

While there appear many people thinking that the pandemic is over, as most restrictions have been removed, case numbers are climbing.

The TBDHU says “We’re officially in this 6th wave of the pandemic. In fact, new modelling from Science Table slide deck noted that the province is, “WELL INTO wave 6 of the pandemic”.

Ontario reported 1,301 people in hospital with COVID on Monday, with 202 in intensive care units. On Easter Sunday, there were 1,290 people reported to be in hospital with COVID, with 197 in ICUs.

The TBDHU will have a report out with the lab-confirmed cases on Tuesday.