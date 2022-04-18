LONGLAC – NEWS – On April 13, 2022 at approximately 7:45 pm, the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Greenstone Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at an apartment complex on Kenogami Road in the Town of Longlac, ON.

Police and Fire Department arrived on scene to find a working structure fire in one of the apartment units. The fire was quickly brought under control and there were no injuries reported.

The fire was contained to the single unit.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and fire investigators have been called to the scene to investigate.

The Greenstone OPP along with the assistance of the Greenstone Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshall and Emergency Management (OFMEM) continue to investigate the circumstances of the fire.

Police are asking any persons with information related to this fire to contact the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).