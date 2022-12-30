THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Ann LOON, a 43-year-old female.

Ann LOON was last seen on December 18th in the area of the 100 block of Brodie St.

Ann LOON is described as an Indigenous female, 5’4″ tall, with a thin build, medium length black hair and brown eyes and she has a medium complexion.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.